Devon Toews will be among those in action Sunday when his Colorado Avalanche play the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Prop bets for Toews are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Devon Toews vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Toews Season Stats Insights

Toews' plus-minus rating this season, in 24:16 per game on the ice, is +8.

In five of 36 games this season, Toews has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Toews has recorded a point in a game 18 times this year over 36 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Toews has posted an assist in a game 14 times this year in 36 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Toews hits the over on his points over/under is 54.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Toews going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Toews Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 147 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-73).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 36 Games 5 20 Points 6 5 Goals 0 15 Assists 6

