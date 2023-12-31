The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5, 0-0 Summit League) play a fellow Summit League team, the Denver Pioneers (6-5, 0-0 Summit League), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Hamilton Gymnasium. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and you can watch via ALT.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Denver vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ALT

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Denver Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Players to Watch

Tommy Bruner: 23.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

23.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Touko Tainamo: 17.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Jaxon Brenchley: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK DeAndre Craig: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Isaiah Carr: 5.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Issac McBride: 18.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Kareem Thompson: 12.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK DeShang Weaver: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.7 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.7 BLK Jailen Bedford: 14.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Sir Issac Herron: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison

Denver Rank Denver AVG Oral Roberts AVG Oral Roberts Rank 43rd 82.4 Points Scored 76.4 144th 315th 77.7 Points Allowed 72.9 230th 83rd 38.9 Rebounds 34.2 274th 120th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.4 299th 131st 8.1 3pt Made 10.8 9th 180th 13.6 Assists 13.0 217th 14th 9.0 Turnovers 7.9 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.