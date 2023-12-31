Sunday's game between the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-4) and Denver Pioneers (4-8) at Mabee Center has a projected final score of 76-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Oral Roberts, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Pioneers took care of business in their most recent outing 81-63 against Omaha on Friday.

Denver vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Denver vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts 76, Denver 66

Other Summit Predictions

Denver Schedule Analysis

The Pioneers' best win this season came against the North Alabama Lions, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 282) in our computer rankings. The Pioneers secured the 67-51 win on the road on November 10.

Denver has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

Denver 2023-24 Best Wins

67-51 on the road over North Alabama (No. 282) on November 10

74-52 at home over Stetson (No. 287) on December 9

81-63 at home over Omaha (No. 321) on December 29

Denver Leaders

Emma Smith: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (25-for-84)

13.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (25-for-84) Jojo Jones: 12.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (14-for-59)

12.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (14-for-59) Emily Counsel: 11.6 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75)

11.6 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75) Makayla Minett: 6.7 PTS, 58.9 FG%

6.7 PTS, 58.9 FG% Angelina Robles: 7.0 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers put up 62.8 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per contest (179th in college basketball). They have a -10 scoring differential.

In 2023-24 the Pioneers are scoring 10.3 more points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (56.8).

Denver is allowing more points at home (63.9 per game) than on the road (63.4).

