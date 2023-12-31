The Denver Pioneers (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-7, 0-1 Summit League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Hamilton Gymnasium. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ALT.

Denver vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Denver Stats Insights

The Pioneers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Denver has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Pioneers are the 81st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 321st.

The Pioneers put up 84.3 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 72.8 the Golden Eagles give up.

Denver has a 7-5 record when putting up more than 72.8 points.

Denver Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Denver is putting up 14.8 more points per game (93.2) than it is when playing on the road (78.4).

When playing at home, the Pioneers are giving up 10.4 fewer points per game (70.0) than away from home (80.4).

In terms of three-pointers, Denver has played worse in home games this season, sinking 7.4 threes per game with a 35.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game and a 35.6% percentage in away games.

