Courtland Sutton vs. Asante Samuel Jr.: Week 17 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 17 action at Empower Field at Mile High, the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton will face the Los Angeles Chargers defense and Asante Samuel Jr.. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Denver pass catchers against the Chargers' secondary.
Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers
|131.0
|8.7
|21
|72
|7.80
Courtland Sutton vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights
Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense
- Courtland Sutton's team-leading 770 yards as a receiver have come on 58 catches (out of 86 targets) with 10 touchdowns.
- In the air, Denver has passed for 2,812 yards, or 187.5 per game -- that's the eighth-lowest total in the league.
- The Broncos score 21.8 points per game, 16th in the NFL.
- Denver is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 29.8 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Broncos air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 70 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50.0% red-zone pass rate), which ranks sixth in the NFL.
Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense
- Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 57 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Los Angeles is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the third-most passing yards in the NFL with 3,889 (259.3 per game). It also ranks 30th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.3).
- This season, the Chargers have had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 26th in the NFL by giving up 24.6 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 29th in the NFL with 372.6 total yards allowed per contest.
- Seven players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.
- The Chargers have allowed a touchdown pass to 23 players this season.
Courtland Sutton vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats
|Courtland Sutton
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|Rec. Targets
|86
|82
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|58
|12
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.3
|51
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|770
|57
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|51.3
|3.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|155
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|16
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|10
|2
|Interceptions
