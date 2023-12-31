Will Courtland Sutton score a touchdown when the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers play in Week 17 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Sutton will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Courtland Sutton score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Sutton has hauled in 58 catches for 770 yards, best on his team, and 10 TDs. He has been targeted 86 times, and averages 51.3 yards receiving per game.

Sutton has 10 games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Courtland Sutton Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 4 32 1 Week 2 Commanders 7 5 66 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 8 91 1 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 27 1 Week 5 Jets 3 1 13 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 6 4 46 1 Week 7 Packers 6 6 76 1 Week 8 Chiefs 3 2 29 1 Week 10 @Bills 11 8 53 1 Week 11 Vikings 5 4 66 1 Week 12 Browns 6 3 61 0 Week 13 @Texans 7 2 77 1 Week 14 @Chargers 4 3 62 1 Week 15 @Lions 6 5 71 0 Week 16 Patriots 1 0 0 0

Rep Courtland Sutton with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.