Courtland Sutton did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 17 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Sutton's stats can be found on this page.

Entering Week 17, Sutton has 58 receptions for 770 yards -- 13.3 yards per catch -- and 10 receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 86 occasions.

Courtland Sutton Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Broncos have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Greg Dulcich (DNP/hamstring): 3 Rec; 25 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Sutton 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 86 58 770 155 10 13.3

Sutton Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 4 32 1 Week 2 Commanders 7 5 66 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 8 91 1 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 27 1 Week 5 Jets 3 1 13 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 6 4 46 1 Week 7 Packers 6 6 76 1 Week 8 Chiefs 3 2 29 1 Week 10 @Bills 11 8 53 1 Week 11 Vikings 5 4 66 1 Week 12 Browns 6 3 61 0 Week 13 @Texans 7 2 77 1 Week 14 @Chargers 4 3 62 1 Week 15 @Lions 6 5 71 0 Week 16 Patriots 1 0 0 0

