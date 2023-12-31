Will Courtland Sutton Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Courtland Sutton did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 17 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Sutton's stats can be found on this page.
Entering Week 17, Sutton has 58 receptions for 770 yards -- 13.3 yards per catch -- and 10 receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 86 occasions.
Courtland Sutton Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Broncos have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Greg Dulcich (DNP/hamstring): 3 Rec; 25 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sutton 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|86
|58
|770
|155
|10
|13.3
Sutton Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|5
|4
|32
|1
|Week 2
|Commanders
|7
|5
|66
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|11
|8
|91
|1
|Week 4
|@Bears
|5
|3
|27
|1
|Week 5
|Jets
|3
|1
|13
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|6
|4
|46
|1
|Week 7
|Packers
|6
|6
|76
|1
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|3
|2
|29
|1
|Week 10
|@Bills
|11
|8
|53
|1
|Week 11
|Vikings
|5
|4
|66
|1
|Week 12
|Browns
|6
|3
|61
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|7
|2
|77
|1
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|4
|3
|62
|1
|Week 15
|@Lions
|6
|5
|71
|0
|Week 16
|Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
