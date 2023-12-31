The Colorado Buffaloes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Washington State Cougars (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado vs. Washington State matchup.

Colorado vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Washington State Moneyline

Colorado vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Colorado has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Buffaloes' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Washington State has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

The Cougars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

Colorado Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Colorado is 34th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Buffaloes have had the 35th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +9000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.

Colorado has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.