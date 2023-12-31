The Colorado Buffaloes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Washington State Cougars (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Colorado Stats Insights

This season, the Buffaloes have a 51.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.7% higher than the 38.2% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.

Colorado has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.

The Cougars are the 36th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Buffaloes sit at 67th.

The 85.1 points per game the Buffaloes record are 21.2 more points than the Cougars allow (63.9).

Colorado is 10-2 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado put up 71.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 65.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Buffaloes played better at home last season, allowing 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.5 in road games.

At home, Colorado made 0.2 more treys per game (6.3) than when playing on the road (6.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to when playing on the road (30.2%).

Colorado Upcoming Schedule