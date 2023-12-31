Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Colorado Buffaloes (8-2, 0-0 Pac-12) versus the Washington State Cougars (8-2, 0-0 Pac-12) at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Washington State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado Players to Watch

KJ Simpson: 19.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Tristan da Silva: 15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK J'Vonne Hadley: 9.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Luke O'Brien: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Washington State Players to Watch

Isaac Jones: 15.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Myles Rice: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrej Jakimovski: 10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Oscar Cluff: 8.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Rueben Chinyelu: 6.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

Colorado vs. Washington State Stat Comparison

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG Washington State AVG Washington State Rank 23rd 85.0 Points Scored 78.5 108th 128th 68.8 Points Allowed 62.6 22nd 113th 38.2 Rebounds 40.0 57th 173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 11.2 51st 203rd 7.2 3pt Made 6.9 232nd 8th 19.3 Assists 13.5 186th 282nd 13.1 Turnovers 10.1 53rd

