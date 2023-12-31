Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Colorado Buffaloes (8-2, 0-0 Pac-12) versus the Washington State Cougars (8-2, 0-0 Pac-12) at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Colorado vs. Washington State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Colorado Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • KJ Simpson: 19.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tristan da Silva: 15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • J'Vonne Hadley: 9.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Luke O'Brien: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Isaac Jones: 15.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Myles Rice: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andrej Jakimovski: 10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Oscar Cluff: 8.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Rueben Chinyelu: 6.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado vs. Washington State Stat Comparison

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG Washington State AVG Washington State Rank
23rd 85.0 Points Scored 78.5 108th
128th 68.8 Points Allowed 62.6 22nd
113th 38.2 Rebounds 40.0 57th
173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 11.2 51st
203rd 7.2 3pt Made 6.9 232nd
8th 19.3 Assists 13.5 186th
282nd 13.1 Turnovers 10.1 53rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.