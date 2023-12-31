Chris Manhertz did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're trying to find Manhertz's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Manhertz has been targeted four times, with season stats of 16 yards on two receptions (8.0 per catch) and zero TDs.

Chris Manhertz Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Broncos have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Courtland Sutton (DNP/concussion): 58 Rec; 770 Rec Yds; 10 Rec TDs Greg Dulcich (DNP/hamstring): 3 Rec; 25 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Marvin Mims (LP/hamstring): 21 Rec; 361 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 17 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Manhertz 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 2 16 10 0 8.0

Manhertz Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 1 10 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 1 6 0

