Will Chris Manhertz Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Manhertz did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're trying to find Manhertz's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Chris Manhertz and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the air, Manhertz has been targeted four times, with season stats of 16 yards on two receptions (8.0 per catch) and zero TDs.
Keep an eye on Manhertz's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Chris Manhertz Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Broncos have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Courtland Sutton (DNP/concussion): 58 Rec; 770 Rec Yds; 10 Rec TDs
- Greg Dulcich (DNP/hamstring): 3 Rec; 25 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Marvin Mims (LP/hamstring): 21 Rec; 361 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Matthew Slater
- Click Here for Hunter Henry
- Click Here for Kyler Murray
- Click Here for Luke Musgrave
- Click Here for Zay Jones
Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Manhertz 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|4
|2
|16
|10
|0
|8.0
Manhertz Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|1
|1
|6
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.