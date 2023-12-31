Cale Makar will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks play at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Makar against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.

Cale Makar vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -238)

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Makar has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 20:57 on the ice per game.

Makar has a goal in eight of 31 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Makar has a point in 21 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in 15 of them.

In 20 of 31 games this year, Makar has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

Makar's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Makar has an implied probability of 70.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Makar Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 147 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's -73 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 31 Games 5 41 Points 5 8 Goals 2 33 Assists 3

