The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Cale Makar score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

Makar has scored in eight of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Sharks this season in two games (five shots).

Makar has picked up four goals and 14 assists on the power play.

Makar's shooting percentage is 9.0%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 147 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:45 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 25:55 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:59 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 2 0 2 28:26 Home W 6-4 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 23:20 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:51 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:10 Home L 4-2 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 25:03 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 28:15 Away L 4-3 OT

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

