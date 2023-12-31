The Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting against the Denver Broncos (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Before the Broncos meet the Chargers, here are the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Broncos vs. Chargers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos 3.5 36.5 -190 +155

Broncos vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

Denver Broncos

Denver's contests this year have an average total of 44.1, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Broncos have gone 5-9-1 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have won three of their seven games as moneyline favorites this year (42.9%).

Denver has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in just two games this season, and it lost both.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers and their opponents have combined to score more than 36.5 points in 11 of 15 games this season.

Los Angeles has a 45.9-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 9.4 more points than this game's total.

The Chargers have covered the spread six times in 15 games with a set spread.

This season, the Chargers have been listed as the underdog in six games and failed to win any of those contests.

Los Angeles has been at least a +155 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Broncos vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Broncos 21.8 16 25.1 29 44.1 10 15 Chargers 21.7 18 24.6 26 45.9 11 15

Broncos vs. Chargers Betting Insights & Trends

Broncos

Denver has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.

Denver has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

In contests against divisional opponents, the Broncos are averaging 18.0 points per game, while they sport an overall season average of 21.8 points per game. From a defensive standpoint, they are giving up 13.0 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 25.1 points per game in all games.

The Broncos have a -50-point scoring differential on the season (-3.3 per game). The Chargers also have been outscored by opponents this year (44 total points, 2.9 per game).

Chargers

Los Angeles has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three games.

The Chargers have gone over the total twice in their past three games.

In AFC West games, the Chargers are scoring fewer points (17.3) than their overall average (21.7) and allowing more points (33.8) than overall (24.6).

The Broncos have a -50-point negative scoring differential this season (-3.3 per game). The Chargers also have been outscored, by 44 points (2.9 per game).

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 41.4 47.2 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 22.4 26.4 ATS Record 5-9-1 3-5-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 7-8-0 4-4-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 2-4 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-0 2-4

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.9 47.8 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 26.8 23.7 ATS Record 6-9-0 3-5-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-10-0 3-5-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-4 0-2

