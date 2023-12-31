The Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) are listed as an underdog by 3.5 points as they attempt to break a three-game skid in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. This contest has an over/under of 37.5 points.

The Broncos' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they take on the Chargers. The Chargers' betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Broncos.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Denver Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Broncos (-3.5) 37.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Broncos (-3.5) 37.5 -188 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 17 Odds

Denver vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Broncos vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Denver has posted a 5-9-1 record against the spread this season.

The Broncos have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Denver games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (46.7%).

Los Angeles' record against the spread in 2023 is 6-9-0.

The Chargers have won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.

Los Angeles has played 15 games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.