The Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) head into a matchup with the Denver Broncos (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High on a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Broncos Insights

The Broncos put up 21.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.6 per contest the Chargers surrender.

The Broncos rack up 74.4 fewer yards per game (298.2), than the Chargers allow per contest (372.6).

This season, Denver racks up 110.7 yards per game on the ground, just 2.6 fewer yards than Los Angeles allows per contest (113.3).

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Chargers' takeaways (20).

Broncos Home Performance

The Broncos score 23.3 points per game at home (1.5 more than their overall average), and give up 20.9 at home (4.2 less than overall).

The Broncos accumulate 301.4 yards per game at home (3.2 more than their overall average), and concede 325.5 at home (50.7 less than overall).

Denver racks up 182.5 passing yards per game in home games (five less than its overall average), and concedes 205.9 at home (29.2 less than overall).

The Broncos' average yards rushing at home (118.9) is higher than their overall average (110.7). And their average yards allowed at home (119.6) is lower than overall (141.1).

The Broncos convert 36.7% of third downs at home (0.1% higher than their overall average), and concede 31.6% at home (one% lower than overall).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 at Los Angeles W 24-7 CBS 12/16/2023 at Detroit L 42-17 NFL Network 12/24/2023 New England L 26-23 NFL Network 12/31/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 1/7/2024 at Las Vegas - -

