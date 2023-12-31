Entering this week's action, the Denver Broncos (7-8) have 12 players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) on Sunday, December 31 at Empower Field at Mile High, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .

Watch the Broncos in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

In their most recent outing, the Broncos lost 26-23 to the New England Patriots.

The Chargers are coming off of a 24-22 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Samaje Perine RB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jerry Jeudy WR Illness Questionable Dwayne Washington RB Illness Questionable Courtland Sutton WR Concussion Out Justin Simmons S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Baron Browning OLB Concussion Out Mike Purcell DL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Nik Bonitto OLB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring Out Chris Manhertz TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Marvin Mims WR Hamstring Questionable Alex Palczewski OT Knee Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keenan Allen WR Heel Out Josh Palmer WR Concussion Out Deane Leonard DB Heel Questionable Zion Johnson OG Neck Questionable Rashawn Slater OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Nick Williams DL Rest Doubtful Tanner Muse LB Knee Out Joey Bosa OLB Foot Out Kenneth Murray LB Shoulder Doubtful Michael Davis CB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Nick Vannett TE Back Questionable

Other Week 17 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Broncos or the Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Broncos Season Insights

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks third-worst in the NFL (376.2 yards allowed per game), the Broncos have had more success on offense, ranking 25th in the NFL by putting up 298.2 yards per game.

The Broncos sport the 16th-ranked scoring offense this season (21.8 points per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 25.1 points allowed per game.

The Broncos are averaging 187.5 passing yards per game on offense this season (25th in NFL), and they are giving up 235.1 passing yards per game (24th) on defense.

Denver owns the 14th-ranked rushing offense this year (110.7 rushing yards per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking second-worst with 141.1 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 25 forced turnovers (third in NFL) against 21 turnovers committed (18th in NFL), the Broncos' +4 turnover margin ranks ninth in the NFL.

Broncos vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Broncos (-3.5)

Broncos (-3.5) Moneyline: Broncos (-185), Chargers (+150)

Broncos (-185), Chargers (+150) Total: 36.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Broncos-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.