Our computer model predicts a victory for the Denver Broncos when they play the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 31 at 4:25 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Broncos have the 25th-ranked offense this year (298.2 yards per game), and they've been less effective defensively, ranking third-worst with 376.2 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored the Chargers rank 17th in the NFL (21.7 points per game), and they are 26th defensively (24.6 points allowed per contest).

Broncos vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Broncos by 3.5) Over (36.5) Broncos 26, Chargers 21

Broncos Betting Info

The Broncos have a 64.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Denver has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

The Broncos have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Denver games have gone over the point total seven out of 15 times this season.

The total for this game is 36.5, 7.6 points fewer than the average total in Broncos games thus far this season.

Chargers Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Chargers.

Los Angeles has put together a 6-9-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Chargers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In 2023, five Los Angeles games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Chargers games is 45.9 points, 9.4 more than this game's over/under.

Broncos vs. Chargers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Denver 21.8 25.1 23.3 20.9 20.1 30 Los Angeles 21.7 24.6 22.8 24.4 20.4 24.9

