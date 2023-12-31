Find out how each Big Sky team compares to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Weber State

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 24-4
  • Overall Rank: 105th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th
  • Last Game: W 86-64 vs Montana State

Next Game

  • Opponent: South Dakota State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Eastern Washington

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Overall Rank: 144th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th
  • Last Game: W 87-61 vs Sacramento State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ South Dakota
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Summit League Network

3. Montana

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 19-9
  • Overall Rank: 159th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd
  • Last Game: W 76-68 vs Idaho State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ North Dakota State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Summit League Network

4. Portland State

  • Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 20-8
  • Overall Rank: 187th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st
  • Last Game: W 77-72 vs Idaho

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UMKC
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
  • TV Channel: Summit League Network

5. Northern Colorado

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 14-15
  • Overall Rank: 208th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th
  • Last Game: W 92-77 vs Northern Arizona

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ North Dakota
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Summit League Network

6. Northern Arizona

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 14-18
  • Overall Rank: 254th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd
  • Last Game: L 92-77 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Omaha
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Summit League Network

7. Idaho

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 11-18
  • Overall Rank: 258th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd
  • Last Game: L 77-72 vs Portland State

Next Game

  • Opponent: St. Thomas
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Montana State

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 260th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th
  • Last Game: L 86-64 vs Weber State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Oral Roberts
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Idaho State

  • Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 3-26
  • Overall Rank: 307th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th
  • Last Game: L 76-68 vs Montana

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Denver
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo)

10. Sacramento State

  • Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 2-27
  • Overall Rank: 332nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th
  • Last Game: L 87-61 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game

  • Opponent: UMKC
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

