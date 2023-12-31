Sunday's NHL games include the Colorado Avalanche (22-11-3) hosting the San Jose Sharks (9-24-3) at Ball Arena. The Sharks are big underdogs (+310 on the moneyline) against the Avalanche (-400) ahead of the game, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Betting Trends

In 19 of 36 matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche have been victorious in 21 of their 33 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.6%).

The Sharks have been made the underdog 36 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.

Colorado has never played a game this season shorter than -400 moneyline odds.

San Jose is 1-6 when it is the underdog by +310 or longer on the moneyline.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 4-6 6-4-0 6.4 3.90 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.90 3.20 13 41.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 4-5 5-4-1 6.3 2.20 4.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 2.20 4.00 5 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-8 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

