The Colorado Avalanche (22-11-3) host the San Jose Sharks (9-24-3) -- who've lost seven in a row -- on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can see the Sharks-Avalanche matchup on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Avalanche vs Sharks Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/17/2023 Avalanche Sharks 6-2 COL 10/14/2023 Sharks Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 109 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 15th in league play.

The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the league (130 total, 3.6 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 36 19 37 56 42 19 49.1% Mikko Rantanen 36 18 26 44 18 20 54.9% Cale Makar 31 8 33 41 19 29 - Valeri Nichushkin 34 16 18 34 17 13 50% Devon Toews 36 5 15 20 23 23 -

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks concede 4.1 goals per game (147 in total), 32nd in the NHL.

The Sharks have 74 goals this season (2.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Sharks are 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that stretch.

Sharks Key Players