For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Andrew Cogliano a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Cogliano stats and insights

  • Cogliano has scored in three of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Sharks this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Cogliano has no points on the power play.
  • Cogliano's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 147 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Cogliano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:02 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:55 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:20 Home W 4-1
12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 11:52 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 9:59 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:52 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:40 Home L 4-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:08 Away L 4-1

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

