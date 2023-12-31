Will Adam Trautman get into the end zone when the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers play in Week 17 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Adam Trautman score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Trautman has collected 174 yards on 20 receptions with three TDs, averaging 12.4 yards per game.

Trautman has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 5 34 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jets 5 4 26 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 2 1 5 0 Week 10 @Bills 2 2 15 0 Week 11 Vikings 2 2 33 0 Week 12 Browns 1 1 8 1 Week 13 @Texans 2 1 6 0 Week 14 @Chargers 3 2 19 1 Week 15 @Lions 3 1 24 0 Week 16 Patriots 1 0 0 0

