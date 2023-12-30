Celtic versus Rangers in a Scottish Premiership match is one of many solid options on Saturday's soccer schedule.

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Scottish Premiership: Celtic vs Rangers

League: Scottish Premiership

Scottish Premiership Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Luton Town vs Chelsea FC

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ta'ee vs Al-Ittihad

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 9:45 AM ET

9:45 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton FC

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Taawoun FC vs Al Nassr

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Casa Pia vs Braga

League: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Portimonense vs SCP

League: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

