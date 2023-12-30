Penn State vs. Ole Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Peach Bowl
The Penn State Nittany Lions are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5), in this season's Peach Bowl, where they will oppose the Ole Miss Rebels. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will act as host on December 30, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 48.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Penn State vs. Ole Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Penn State vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Penn State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-3.5)
|48.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-3.5)
|48.5
|-172
|+142
Penn State vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Penn State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Nittany Lions have been favored by 3.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.
- Ole Miss has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing six times.
- The Rebels have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
Penn State & Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Penn State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
|Ole Miss
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
