The Penn State Nittany Lions are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5), in this season's Peach Bowl, where they will oppose the Ole Miss Rebels. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will act as host on December 30, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 48.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Penn State vs. Ole Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Penn State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Penn State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-3.5) 48.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-3.5) 48.5 -172 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Penn State vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Penn State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 3.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.

Ole Miss has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Rebels have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Penn State & Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Penn State To Win the National Champ. +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000 Ole Miss To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.