Saturday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) and West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 75-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the game.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 75, West Virginia 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. West Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-10.7)

Ohio State (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Ohio State's record against the spread this season is 3-7-0, while West Virginia's is 5-5-0. The Buckeyes are 7-3-0 and the Mountaineers are 3-7-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes average 79.4 points per game (81st in college basketball) while allowing 64.1 per outing (39th in college basketball). They have a +184 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.3 points per game.

Ohio State averages 39.2 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball) while allowing 32 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.2 boards per game.

Ohio State makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (6.4).

The Buckeyes average 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (41st in college basketball), and give up 83 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball).

Ohio State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.7 per game (89th in college basketball action) while forcing 12 (193rd in college basketball).

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers score 67.8 points per game (315th in college basketball) and allow 68.8 (124th in college basketball) for a -13 scoring differential overall.

West Virginia ranks 167th in the nation at 37 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.7 its opponents average.

West Virginia knocks down 2.0 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.3 (283rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3.

West Virginia has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (74th in college basketball), 1.5 more than the nine it forces (356th in college basketball).

