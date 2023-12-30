The Northern Colorado Bears (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) are at home in Big Sky action against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bears are 5.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup's point total is set at 150.5.

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Colorado -5.5 150.5

Northern Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Northern Colorado's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points four times.

Northern Colorado's outings this year have an average point total of 154.0, 3.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bears are 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Northern Colorado (3-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 16.7% less often than Northern Arizona (6-6-0) this season.

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Colorado 4 44.4% 76.9 143 77.1 152.4 147.6 Northern Arizona 2 16.7% 66.1 143 75.3 152.4 144.8

Additional Northern Colorado Insights & Trends

Northern Colorado put together an 8-12-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.

The Bears put up 76.9 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 75.3 the Lumberjacks allow.

Northern Colorado is 1-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Colorado 3-6-0 0-2 6-3-0 Northern Arizona 6-6-0 4-3 4-8-0

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Colorado Northern Arizona 6-7 Home Record 6-8 3-12 Away Record 3-13 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

