Saturday's game that pits the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-3) versus the Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-64 in favor of Northern Arizona, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Bears' last contest was a 78-56 loss to Colorado on Thursday.

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 76, Northern Colorado 64

Other Big Sky Predictions

Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Bears took down the Omaha Mavericks in an 82-70 win on November 17. It was their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Lumberjacks are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

Northern Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

82-70 on the road over Omaha (No. 311) on November 17

75-57 on the road over Utah State (No. 329) on December 16

Northern Colorado Leaders

Delaynie Byrne: 16.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 52 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (22-for-48)

16.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 52 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (22-for-48) Gabi Fields: 9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Hannah Simental: 13.1 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55)

13.1 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55) Seneca Hackley: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Tatum West: 6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG%

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

The Bears put up 69.6 points per game (126th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing (160th in college basketball). They have a +58 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Bears are averaging 7.1 more points per game at home (73.5) than away (66.4).

In 2023-24 Northern Colorado is allowing 13.2 fewer points per game at home (55.8) than on the road (69).

