How Northern Colorado ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-0 NR NR 298

Northern Colorado's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Northern Colorado took down the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in a 92-77 win on December 30. Saint Thomas, as the leading scorer in the victory over Northern Arizona, amassed 28 points, while Dejour Reaves was second on the team with 16.

Next best wins

75-71 at home over CSU Northridge (No. 165/RPI) on December 2

78-77 over Chicago State (No. 290/RPI) on November 21

83-79 on the road over Air Force (No. 303/RPI) on December 21

Northern Colorado's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Northern Colorado is playing the 147th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Bears have 19 games left this season, including nine versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.

Northern Colorado's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Northern Colorado's next game

Matchup: North Dakota Fightin' Hawks vs. Northern Colorado Bears

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks vs. Northern Colorado Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota TV Channel: Summit League Network

