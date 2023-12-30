2024 NCAA Bracketology: Northern Colorado March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Northern Colorado and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How Northern Colorado ranks
|Record
|Big Sky Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|298
Northern Colorado's best wins
In its signature win of the season, Northern Colorado took down the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in a 92-77 win on December 30. Saint Thomas, as the leading scorer in the victory over Northern Arizona, amassed 28 points, while Dejour Reaves was second on the team with 16.
Next best wins
- 75-71 at home over CSU Northridge (No. 165/RPI) on December 2
- 78-77 over Chicago State (No. 290/RPI) on November 21
- 83-79 on the road over Air Force (No. 303/RPI) on December 21
Northern Colorado's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Northern Colorado is playing the 147th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Bears have 19 games left this season, including nine versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.
- Northern Colorado's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Northern Colorado's next game
- Matchup: North Dakota Fightin' Hawks vs. Northern Colorado Bears
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
