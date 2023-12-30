The Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will host the Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Marquette vs. Creighton matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: CBS

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Creighton Moneyline

Marquette vs. Creighton Betting Trends

Marquette has put together a 6-6-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Golden Eagles' 13 games have hit the over.

Creighton has covered seven times in 12 games with a spread this season.

The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Sportsbooks rate Marquette considerably higher (fifth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (13th-best).

The Golden Eagles were +1800 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1400, which is the 46th-biggest change in the country.

Marquette has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 The Bluejays have experienced the 43rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2000.

With odds of +2000, Creighton has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.