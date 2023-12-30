Georgia vs. Florida State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Orange Bowl
The Georgia Bulldogs are heavy favorites (-14) in this year's Orange Bowl, where they will meet the Florida State Seminoles. The game starts at 4:00 PM ET on December 30, 2023, airing on ESPN from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Florida State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Florida State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-14)
|44.5
|-650
|+425
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-14)
|44.5
|-710
|+490
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 18 Odds
- Liberty vs Oregon
- Virginia Tech vs Tulane
- Memphis vs Iowa State
- Texas State vs Rice
- Auburn vs Maryland
- SMU vs Boston College
- Ole Miss vs Penn State
- NC State vs Kansas State
- Arizona vs Oklahoma
- Kansas vs UNLV
- Iowa vs Tennessee
- Louisville vs USC
- Missouri vs Ohio State
- Oregon State vs Notre Dame
- Clemson vs Kentucky
- Alabama vs Michigan
- Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State
- North Carolina vs West Virginia
- Texas vs Washington
- Bowling Green vs Minnesota
- Wisconsin vs LSU
Georgia vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Georgia has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 14 points or more this season (in 10 opportunities).
- Florida State is 8-4-0 ATS this year.
Georgia & Florida State 2023 Futures Odds
|Georgia
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|Florida State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.