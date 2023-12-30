The Georgia Bulldogs are heavy favorites (-14) in this year's Orange Bowl, where they will meet the Florida State Seminoles. The game starts at 4:00 PM ET on December 30, 2023, airing on ESPN from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Florida State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Georgia vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Florida State Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-14) 44.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia (-14) 44.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

Georgia vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Georgia has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 14 points or more this season (in 10 opportunities).

Florida State is 8-4-0 ATS this year.

Georgia & Florida State 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia To Win the National Champ. +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 Florida State To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

