Saturday's game that pits the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) versus the No. 12 Utah Utes (10-2) at CU Events Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of Colorado. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Buffaloes secured a 78-56 victory over Northern Colorado.

The Buffaloes came out on top in their last matchup 78-56 against Northern Colorado on Thursday. In their last game on Thursday, the Utes claimed an 89-36 victory over Weber State. Jaylyn Sherrod scored a team-high 16 points for the Buffaloes in the win. Alissa Pili scored 19 points in the Utes' win, leading the team.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado vs. Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Pac-12 Mountain Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 75, Utah 74

Top 25 Predictions

Colorado Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 7 LSU Tigers on November 6, the Buffaloes captured their best win of the season, a 92-78 victory.

The Buffaloes have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 61) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 90) on November 23

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 105) on November 18

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 136) on November 24

Utah Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on December 7, the Utes defeated the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (No. 68 in our computer rankings) by a score of 74-48.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Utes are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Buffaloes are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 70th-most wins.

Utah 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 68) on December 7

87-68 at home over BYU (No. 94) on December 2

117-72 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 165) on November 19

96-60 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 215) on December 16

89-36 at home over Weber State (No. 277) on December 21

Colorado Leaders

Sherrod: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

13.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Aaronette Vonleh: 15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG%

15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG% Frida Formann: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77)

15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77) Quay Miller: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Kindyll Wetta: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Utah Leaders

Pili: 23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46)

23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46) Ines Vieira: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50)

17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50) Jenna Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (28-for-60)

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes outscore opponents by 20.9 points per game (scoring 84.0 points per game to rank 15th in college basketball while giving up 63.1 per outing to rank 164th in college basketball) and have a +230 scoring differential overall.

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes put up 93.3 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 56.2 per contest (52nd in college basketball). They have a +446 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 37.1 points per game.

At home, the Utes average 97.7 points per game. On the road, they average 87.0.

Utah is allowing fewer points at home (45.8 per game) than on the road (62.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.