Saturday's contest between the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) and No. 12 Utah Utes (10-2) at CU Events Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-74, with Colorado taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Buffaloes claimed a 78-56 win against Northern Colorado.

The Utes enter this contest following an 89-36 victory over Weber State on Thursday. In the win, Jaylyn Sherrod led the Buffaloes with 16 points. Alissa Pili scored a team-high 19 points for the Utes in the win.

Colorado vs. Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Colorado vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 75, Utah 74

Top 25 Predictions

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes' signature win this season came against the LSU Tigers, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 7). The Buffaloes took home the 92-78 win at a neutral site on November 6.

The Buffaloes have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

Colorado has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 60) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 92) on November 23

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 106) on November 18

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 136) on November 24

Utah Schedule Analysis

The Utes' best victory of the season came against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, a top 100 team (No. 69), according to our computer rankings. The Utes captured the 74-48 road win on December 7.

The Utes have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Buffaloes are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 63rd-most wins.

Utah 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 69) on December 7

87-68 at home over BYU (No. 94) on December 2

117-72 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 159) on November 19

96-60 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 215) on December 16

89-36 at home over Weber State (No. 276) on December 21

Colorado Leaders

Sherrod: 13 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

13 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Aaronette Vonleh: 15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG%

15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG% Frida Formann: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77)

15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77) Quay Miller: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Kindyll Wetta: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Utah Leaders

Pili: 23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46)

23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46) Ines Vieira: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54 3PT% (27-for-50)

17.8 PTS, 2 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54 3PT% (27-for-50) Jenna Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (28-for-60)

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes are outscoring opponents by 20.9 points per game with a +230 scoring differential overall. They put up 84 points per game (15th in college basketball) and give up 63.1 per outing (160th in college basketball).

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes put up 93.3 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 56.2 per contest (51st in college basketball). They have a +446 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 37.1 points per game.

At home, the Utes score 97.7 points per game. On the road, they score 87.

At home, Utah concedes 45.8 points per game. On the road, it gives up 62.3.

