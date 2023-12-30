Saturday's contest between the Colorado State Rams (9-2) and San Diego State Aztecs (9-4) squaring off at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl has a projected final score of 68-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Rams fell in their last outing 82-75 against Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Colorado State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Colorado State vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 68, San Diego State 65

Other MWC Predictions

Colorado State Schedule Analysis

On December 9 versus the Montana Grizzlies, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 100) in our computer rankings, the Rams captured their signature win of the season, a 78-69 victory on the road.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado State is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins, but also tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Aztecs have one win versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 119th-most in the country.

Colorado State has six wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

Colorado State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 on the road over Montana (No. 100) on December 9

69-63 over UC Irvine (No. 130) on December 16

62-53 over San Francisco (No. 220) on November 26

66-59 on the road over UTEP (No. 243) on November 30

83-39 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 253) on November 9

Colorado State Leaders

McKenna Hofschild: 21.8 PTS, 8.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (21-for-48)

21.8 PTS, 8.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (21-for-48) Hannah Ronsiek: 10.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (21-for-49)

10.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (21-for-49) Kendyll Kinzer: 8.5 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

8.5 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Sydney Mech: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

6.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Cailyn Crocker: 6.0 PTS, 34.7 FG%

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams outscore opponents by 16.1 points per game (posting 75.5 points per game, 68th in college basketball, and allowing 59.4 per outing, 92nd in college basketball) and have a +177 scoring differential.

