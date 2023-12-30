Colorado State vs. San Diego State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's contest between the Colorado State Rams (9-2) and San Diego State Aztecs (9-4) squaring off at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl has a projected final score of 68-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.
The Rams fell in their last outing 82-75 against Mississippi State on Wednesday.
Colorado State vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
Colorado State vs. San Diego State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado State 68, San Diego State 65
Other MWC Predictions
Colorado State Schedule Analysis
- On December 9 versus the Montana Grizzlies, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 100) in our computer rankings, the Rams captured their signature win of the season, a 78-69 victory on the road.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado State is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins, but also tied for the 32nd-most defeats.
- Based on the RPI, the Aztecs have one win versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 119th-most in the country.
- Colorado State has six wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.
Colorado State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-69 on the road over Montana (No. 100) on December 9
- 69-63 over UC Irvine (No. 130) on December 16
- 62-53 over San Francisco (No. 220) on November 26
- 66-59 on the road over UTEP (No. 243) on November 30
- 83-39 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 253) on November 9
Colorado State Leaders
- McKenna Hofschild: 21.8 PTS, 8.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (21-for-48)
- Hannah Ronsiek: 10.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (21-for-49)
- Kendyll Kinzer: 8.5 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)
- Sydney Mech: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Cailyn Crocker: 6.0 PTS, 34.7 FG%
Colorado State Performance Insights
- The Rams outscore opponents by 16.1 points per game (posting 75.5 points per game, 68th in college basketball, and allowing 59.4 per outing, 92nd in college basketball) and have a +177 scoring differential.
