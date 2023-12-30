For bracketology insights around Colorado State and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Colorado State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-1 37 NR 76

Colorado State's best wins

Colorado State's best win this season came on December 9 in a 78-69 victory against the Montana Grizzlies. The leading point-getter against Montana was McKenna Hofschild, who compiled 36 points with 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Next best wins

69-63 over UC Irvine (No. 113/RPI) on December 16

69-49 at home over Le Moyne (No. 138/RPI) on November 6

93-61 at home over High Point (No. 220/RPI) on December 5

67-45 at home over New Hampshire (No. 249/RPI) on November 15

66-59 on the road over UTEP (No. 278/RPI) on November 30

Colorado State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Rams have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Colorado State has been given the 214th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Rams' upcoming schedule features 15 games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Colorado St has 17 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Colorado State's next game

Matchup: Colorado State Rams vs. UNLV Rebels

Colorado State Rams vs. UNLV Rebels Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV Channel: MW Network

