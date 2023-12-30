What are Colorado's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Colorado's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +9000

+9000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +8000

How Colorado ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 2-0 25 29 84

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado's best wins

Colorado beat the Miami Hurricanes (No. 37 in the RPI) in a 90-63 win on December 10 -- its signature win of the season. KJ Simpson was the top scorer in the signature win over Miami (FL), posting 21 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Next best wins

73-69 at home over Washington (No. 42/RPI) on December 29

74-67 at home over Washington State (No. 81/RPI) on December 31

90-68 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 156/RPI) on December 15

98-71 at home over Utah Tech (No. 168/RPI) on December 21

85-68 at home over Iona (No. 182/RPI) on November 26

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Colorado is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Buffaloes have one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Buffaloes have seven wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Colorado is facing the 82nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Buffaloes have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 11 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Colorado has 16 games left this season, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Colorado's next game

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:30 PM ET Location: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Colorado games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.