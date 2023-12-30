The oddsmakers think the Music City Bowl between the Auburn Tigers and Maryland Terrapins will be a tight one, with the Tigers favored by 2.5 points. The action kicks off at 2:00 PM ET on December 30, 2023, airing on ABC from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Maryland matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Auburn vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Week 18 Odds

Auburn vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Auburn has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Maryland has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Terrapins have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Auburn & Maryland 2023 Futures Odds

Auburn To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 Maryland To Win the Big Ten +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

