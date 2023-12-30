The oddsmakers think the Music City Bowl between the Auburn Tigers and Maryland Terrapins will be a tight one, with the Tigers favored by 2.5 points. The action kicks off at 2:00 PM ET on December 30, 2023, airing on ABC from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Maryland matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Maryland Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • City: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Nissan Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Maryland Moneyline
BetMGM Auburn (-2.5) 50.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Auburn (-2.5) 49.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

Auburn vs. Maryland Betting Trends

  • Auburn has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
  • Maryland has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Terrapins have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Auburn & Maryland 2023 Futures Odds

Auburn
To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
Maryland
To Win the Big Ten +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.