The Air Force Falcons (7-4) meet a fellow MWC squad, the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-5), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Save Mart Center. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Air Force vs. Fresno State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Air Force Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Air Force Players to Watch

Madison Smith: 14.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Milahnie Perry: 15.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jayda McNabb: 6.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Taylor Britt: 4.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Keelie O'Hollaren: 10.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fresno State Players to Watch

Mia Jacobs: 12.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Taija Sta. Maria: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Keely Brown: 10.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kylee Fox: 8.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Sydney Dethman: 7.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.