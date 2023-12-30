Saturday's contest at Save Mart Center has the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6) taking on the Air Force Falcons (7-6) at 5:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-63 victory for Fresno State, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Falcons lost their most recent outing 75-44 against SMU on Thursday.

Air Force vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Air Force vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: Fresno State 66, Air Force 63

Other MWC Predictions

Air Force Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Falcons beat the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine on the road on November 24 by a score of 54-51.

Air Force has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (three).

Air Force 2023-24 Best Wins

54-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 149) on November 24

68-60 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 230) on December 9

65-63 at home over Denver (No. 271) on November 6

70-58 at home over Weber State (No. 278) on December 16

83-61 at home over Army (No. 355) on November 17

Air Force Leaders

Madison Smith: 12.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 40.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

12.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 40.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Milahnie Perry: 14.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

14.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Jayda McNabb: 5.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 32.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 32.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Taylor Britt: 4.5 PTS, 3.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 12.1 3PT% (4-for-33)

4.5 PTS, 3.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 12.1 3PT% (4-for-33) Keelie O'Hollaren: 9.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (25-for-75)

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons are being outscored by 4.8 points per game, with a -62 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.6 points per game (254th in college basketball), and give up 66.4 per contest (228th in college basketball).

The Falcons are scoring more points at home (69.0 per game) than on the road (53.3).

Air Force gives up 62.9 points per game at home, and 73.8 on the road.

