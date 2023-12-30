2024 NCAA Bracketology: Air Force March Madness Odds | January 1
For bracketology insights on Air Force and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000
How Air Force ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|234
Air Force's best wins
Air Force defeated the No. 225-ranked (according to the RPI) Portland Pilots, 80-58, on December 3, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Ethan Taylor led the way versus Portland, recording 16 points. Next on the team was Kellan Boylan with 13 points.
Next best wins
- 58-57 on the road over South Dakota (No. 275/RPI) on November 26
- 76-58 at home over Lindenwood (No. 310/RPI) on November 16
- 58-56 at home over Omaha (No. 340/RPI) on November 19
- 82-67 on the road over LIU (No. 350/RPI) on November 10
- 80-71 at home over William & Mary (No. 355/RPI) on November 17
Air Force's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-5 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Air Force has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (five).
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Falcons are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- The Falcons have 18 games remaining this season, including eight against teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records north of .500.
- Air Force has 18 games left this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Air Force's next game
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons vs. Utah State Aggies
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV Channel: MW Network
