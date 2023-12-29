The Ohio State Buckeyes are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-1), in this year's Cotton Bowl, where they will meet the Missouri Tigers. The game kicks off at 8:00 PM ET on December 29, 2023, airing on ESPN from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The over/under is set at 49 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Ohio State vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Missouri Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-1) 49 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-1.5) 48.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Ohio State has covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 1 point or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in six of those contests.

Missouri has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 1 point or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Ohio State & Missouri 2023 Futures Odds

Missouri To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

