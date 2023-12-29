Ohio State vs. Missouri: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Cotton Bowl
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-1), in this year's Cotton Bowl, where they will meet the Missouri Tigers. The game kicks off at 8:00 PM ET on December 29, 2023, airing on ESPN from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The over/under is set at 49 in the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ohio State vs. Missouri Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
Ohio State vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-1)
|49
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-1.5)
|48.5
|-118
|-102
Ohio State vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Ohio State has covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 1 point or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in six of those contests.
- Missouri has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Tigers have been an underdog by 1 point or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
Ohio State & Missouri 2023 Futures Odds
|Missouri
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
