The Denver Nuggets (23-10) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Ball Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK

ALT and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Thunder 114

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 3.5)

Thunder (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-1.8)

Nuggets (-1.8) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.1

The Thunder have a 21-8-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 15-18-0 mark of the Nuggets.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Denver covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (46.4%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 42.4% of the time this season (14 out of 33), less often than Oklahoma City's games have (18 out of 29).

The Nuggets have a .724 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (21-8) this season, better than the .545 winning percentage for the Thunder as a moneyline underdog (6-5).

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are scoring 115.9 points per game this season (13th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift defensively, allowing just 110 points per contest (third-best).

Denver is averaging 44.9 boards per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 42.7 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 29.7 per game (second-best in NBA).

Denver ranks second-best in the NBA by committing only 11.4 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 24th in the league (12.1 per contest).

With 12 three-pointers per game, the Nuggets are 22nd in the NBA. They have a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks sixth in the league.

