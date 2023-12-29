Nuggets vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
On Friday, December 29, 2023 at Ball Arena, the Denver Nuggets (23-10) will try to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Thunder matchup.
Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|231.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|232
|-158
|+134
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Nuggets average 115.9 points per game (13th in the league) while giving up 110 per contest (third in the NBA). They have a +196 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.
- The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game, with a +223 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.3 points per game (fifth in NBA) and give up 113.6 per contest (14th in league).
- The two teams combine to score 237.2 points per game, 5.7 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams allow 223.6 points per game combined, 7.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver is 15-18-0 ATS this season.
- Oklahoma City is 21-8-0 ATS this year.
Nuggets and Thunder NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+400
|+180
|-
|Thunder
|+3000
|+1600
|-
