The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-6.5), in this year's Sun Bowl, where they will meet the Oregon State Beavers. the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas will act as host on December 29, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ETand airing on CBS. The over/under is 42.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Oregon State matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-6.5) 42.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-6.5) 43.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Betting Trends

Notre Dame has covered eight times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season, the Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 6-2.

Oregon State has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this year.

The Beavers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Notre Dame & Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Notre Dame To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 Oregon State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

