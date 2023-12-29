Notre Dame vs. Oregon State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Sun Bowl
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-6.5), in this year's Sun Bowl, where they will meet the Oregon State Beavers. the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas will act as host on December 29, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ETand airing on CBS. The over/under is 42.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Oregon State matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: El Paso, Texas
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Oregon State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-6.5)
|42.5
|-275
|+210
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-6.5)
|43.5
|-255
|+205
Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has covered eight times in 12 chances against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season, the Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 6-2.
- Oregon State has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this year.
- The Beavers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
Notre Dame & Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds
|Notre Dame
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|Oregon State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
