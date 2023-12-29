Nikola Jokic vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:45 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Nikola Jokic will battle when the Thunder (20-9) square off against the Denver Nuggets (23-10) at Ball Arena on Friday, December 29 starting at 9:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and BSOK
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nikola Jokic vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Nikola Jokic
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1803.7
|1480.9
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|56.4
|52.9
|Fantasy Rank
|3
|5
Buy Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander gear on Fanatics!
Nikola Jokic vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights
Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets
- Jokic's numbers for the season are 26.3 points, 9.2 assists and 12.4 boards per contest.
- The Nuggets average 115.9 points per game (13th in the league) while giving up 110.0 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +196 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.
- Denver wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It collects 44.9 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in the league, while its opponents grab 42.7 per outing.
- The Nuggets make 12.0 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), while their opponents have made 11.2 on average.
- Denver has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (second in NBA play) while forcing 12.1 (24th in the league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 31.1 points, 5.8 boards and 6.5 assists per game. He also averages 2.8 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.
- The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game, with a +223 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.3 points per game (fifth in NBA) and allow 113.6 per contest (14th in league).
- Oklahoma City is 28th in the league at 40.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.2 fewer than the 45.7 its opponents average.
- The Thunder make 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 38.8% rate (second-best in NBA), compared to the 14.0 per outing their opponents make, shooting 36.5% from deep.
- Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 4.3 per game, committing 11.6 (fourth in league) while its opponents average 15.9.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nikola Jokic vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Nikola Jokic
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|9.5
|9.6
|Usage Percentage
|30.6%
|33.2%
|True Shooting Pct
|62.5%
|63.7%
|Total Rebound Pct
|20.2%
|9.3%
|Assist Pct
|43.8%
|31.6%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.