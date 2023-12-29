The Oklahoma City Thunder and Nikola Jokic will battle when the Thunder (20-9) square off against the Denver Nuggets (23-10) at Ball Arena on Friday, December 29 starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT and BSOK
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Arena: Ball Arena
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nikola Jokic vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Total Fantasy Pts 1803.7 1480.9
Fantasy Pts Per Game 56.4 52.9
Fantasy Rank 3 5

Nikola Jokic vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

  • Jokic's numbers for the season are 26.3 points, 9.2 assists and 12.4 boards per contest.
  • The Nuggets average 115.9 points per game (13th in the league) while giving up 110.0 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +196 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.
  • Denver wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It collects 44.9 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in the league, while its opponents grab 42.7 per outing.
  • The Nuggets make 12.0 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), while their opponents have made 11.2 on average.
  • Denver has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (second in NBA play) while forcing 12.1 (24th in the league).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 31.1 points, 5.8 boards and 6.5 assists per game. He also averages 2.8 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.
  • The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game, with a +223 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.3 points per game (fifth in NBA) and allow 113.6 per contest (14th in league).
  • Oklahoma City is 28th in the league at 40.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.2 fewer than the 45.7 its opponents average.
  • The Thunder make 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 38.8% rate (second-best in NBA), compared to the 14.0 per outing their opponents make, shooting 36.5% from deep.
  • Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 4.3 per game, committing 11.6 (fourth in league) while its opponents average 15.9.

Nikola Jokic vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Plus/Minus Per Game 9.5 9.6
Usage Percentage 30.6% 33.2%
True Shooting Pct 62.5% 63.7%
Total Rebound Pct 20.2% 9.3%
Assist Pct 43.8% 31.6%

