The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, take the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Jokic totaled 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in his previous game, which ended in a 142-105 win against the Grizzlies.

In this article, we look at Jokic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.3 21.9 Rebounds 13.5 12.4 11.0 Assists 9.5 9.2 8.4 PRA -- 47.9 41.3 PR -- 38.7 32.9 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.8



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 19.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.4 per contest.

He's made 1.1 threes per game, or 9.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.9 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 103.7 possessions per contest.

The Thunder give up 113.6 points per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Thunder are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 45.7 rebounds per contest.

The Thunder are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.8 assists per contest.

Conceding 14 made 3-pointers per contest, the Thunder are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2023 37 24 6 12 1 0 2 10/29/2023 30 28 14 5 1 0 0

