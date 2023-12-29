Missouri vs. Ohio State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Cotton Bowl
In this year's Cotton Bowl, the Ohio State Buckeyes are underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), versus the Missouri Tigers. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will host the matchup on December 29, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Missouri vs. Ohio State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Missouri vs. Ohio State Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
Missouri vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|Ohio State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-2.5)
|48.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-2.5)
|48.5
|-134
|+112
Missouri vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Missouri has covered eight times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Tigers are 4-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Ohio State is 6-4-1 ATS this season.
- The Buckeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Missouri & Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds
|Missouri
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
