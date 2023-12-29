Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche will be in action on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. If you're thinking about a wager on Rantanen against the Blues, we have lots of info to help.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +105)

1.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

Rantanen's plus-minus this season, in 22:39 per game on the ice, is +3.

In 15 of 35 games this season, Rantanen has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Rantanen has a point in 24 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in 13 of them.

Rantanen has an assist in 19 of 35 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Rantanen hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rantanen has an implied probability of 60.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 111 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 35 Games 6 44 Points 11 18 Goals 7 26 Assists 4

