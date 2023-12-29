Will Josh Manson Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 29?
Should you wager on Josh Manson to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues face off on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Manson stats and insights
- In three of 32 games this season, Manson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Manson has no points on the power play.
- Manson's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Manson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:47
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|19:27
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:28
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|18:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Home
|L 4-2
Avalanche vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
