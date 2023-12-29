On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the St. Louis Blues. Is Jonathan Drouin going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Drouin stats and insights

  • In five of 33 games this season, Drouin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted zero shots in two games versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
  • He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 111 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:18 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 1 0 1 15:11 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:27 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 18:18 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:27 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:00 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 25:22 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.